PM holds meeting with Union ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda and several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence here, sources said. Earlier this month, he held about five meetings with Union ministers in groups, apparently to take stock of the work done by them so far. Both cabinet and minister of state-rank ministers were present at these meetings, sources said.

All the meetings lasted for nearly five hours and BJP president J P Nadda was present in most of them. Besides Shah and Singh, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar were among those who attended Sunday’s meeting, the sources said.