Lobo bats for sustainable development

Appeals to Anjuna farmers to take up cultivation

Mapusa: Stating that on the lines of Parra, Arpora and other villages all assistance will be provide to farmers in Anjuna village, Minister for Ports Michael Lobo said that sustainable development is required for which a balance needs to be maintained. He also appealed to farmers in Anjuna to take up cultivation.

This year, the forest department has started a drive to distribute 5 lakh saplings across the state and as part of the same, a sapling distribution programme was held at Anjuna where Minister for Ports Michael Lobo in presence of forest officials, Anjuna panchayat, committee member of Anjuna Gymkhana, Gajanand Tilve Youth united members and others distributed saplings to local residents. During the programme, 450 saplings were distributed and 50 saplings planted.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Ports Lobo said that, “We had started green revolution in different villages in Calangute constituency like Parra, Arpora, Calangute which was possible after a lot of efforts. It took five years of efforts for us to make fields in villages like Parra, Arpora, Calangute and others green and on similar lines we will provide tractor, seeds, and fertilizers free of cost to farmers in Anjuna and others. Even harvester machines will be provided free of cost so as to start the green revolution from Anjuna.”

Lobo also appreciated the efforts of Anjuna panchayat in tackling garbage and said that the sarpanch, like-minded people and footballers should identify land for ground in the village.

“MLA, panchayat members of Siolim constituency, like-minded people, football and cricket lovers should come forward and identify Communidade land for the ground and mark on village development plan so that next generation will benefit,” said Lobo.

He also assured to take up work on the ground at Anjuna gymkhana and asked committee members to give no objection certificate to take up work of children’s park and development of ground.

“We will hand over the ground back to the committee after work is completed and there will be no claim by government,” said Lobo.

Anjuna panchayat member Surrendra Govekar and Gajanand Tilve also spoke.