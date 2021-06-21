Govt eases some COVID curbs

Panaji: Both the district collectors in Goa have issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC extending the statewide curfew till 7 am of June 28 and easing COVID-related restrictions.

The orders lifted restriction on fish markets and allowed all the shops, except for entertainment zone and theatres, in shopping malls to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm.

However, weekly markets will continue to remain shut.

In an earlier order the timing for keeping the essential shops open was extended till 3 pm from 1 pm.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, salons, river cruises, waterpark and swimming pools will continue to remain closed till 7 am on June 28, according to the latest orders issued by the district collectors.

The government imposed restrictions on non-essential shops and other commercial activities after the state saw exponential rise in COVID cases.

Restaurants cannot remain open for dine-in service but they can continue with home delivery, while standalone liquor shops have strictly been allowed to cater for takeaways only.

There will be no restrictions on supply chain including movement and deliveries to shops/establishments for replenishing the stock.

All shops related to agricultural works, ration supply and animal fodder will be allowed from 7 am to 3 pm throughout the week.

The restriction on interstate movement of people remains, except for those carrying negative COVID certificate that is issued 72 hours before entering the state borders.

However, people can enter the state for medical and other emergencies on production of proof.

All construction and related activities, including repairs, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection have been permitted.

Shops municipal/panchayat markets selling groceries/eatables, stationary, animal fodder, public distribution system and such outlets, standalone liquor shops (for takeaway only) may remain open from 7 am to 3 pm. Home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime, the order said.

Any violations of the orders will attract penalty under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code till period notification of the pandemic is in effect.