Football fraternity pitches in on humanitarian ground

DANUSKA DA GAMA | NT

Panaji: In Goa, ‘The Football Dug Out’ is the biggest football community that has more than 25,000 fans from all walks of life supporting various teams across continents. The primary method of interaction is its Facebook page that has been abuzz round the clock with football-related scoops and content.

The fraternity now has shifted gears becoming Good Samaritans, providing the succour to the helpless people in the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conrad Barreto, who brought together the football lovers in Goa, had seen how migrant labourers were heading home last year. So he thought to help the labourers stay back this time, giving out food to the helpless and jobless migrants.

“There are so many homeless people who depend on day-to-day jobs. Keeping all these things in mind, we decided to help them with their daily meals during the curfew,” says Barreto, who began fundraising through a website with the subject ‘Help Goa Breathe’.

And the response has been overwhelming.

“People from Goa, India and all over the world have all supported our fundraising initiative. Many people have even been donating raw material. Many NGOs have got in touch with us to help in providing critical medical oxygen. People may need help to mitigate the hardships caused by the curfew and the cyclone impact,” he explains.

Barreto and his team have been serving not just the homeless and underprivileged. They have been serving food to frontline workers as well at the South Goa District Hospital, Margao, and police personnel.

Nearly 200 meals (lunch and dinner) are being served to the underprivileged people around the Margao municipal garden and the railway station.

Moreover, the team has been pitching in regulating the vehicular traffic.

“Now that the rains have commenced we have started helping families in distress by providing rations, umbrellas and raincoats,” Barreto says.

Their initiative has – for the first time – brought together today’s footballers, past legends, FC Goa, football fans in the state, India and all over the world to reach out to the helpless through the fundraiser.

Many of them are working on the ground for the people. Players like Adil Khan, Manvir Singh and Rowllin Borges, and legends like Jules Alberto, Akshay Tandon, an owner of FC Goa, and a few coaches and players who preferred to remain anonymous donated to the fundraising initiative.

“FC Goa player Leander sent us milk packets so that the homeless and underprivileged could be treated to kheer. Goa’s ISL star Mandar Rao Desai helped us with supplying food at the North Goa District Hospital, Mapusa, while FC Goa’s Mohamed Ali distributed food to COVID patients in home isolation,” Barreto discloses.

Football supporter clubs involved in the initiative are the Gaur Army, Musc Goa, Goan Red Devil’s Musc, Arsenal Goa, Goa Spurs, Real Madrid Goa, FC Barcelona Supporters Goa, Liverpool FC Goa, Manchester City Goa Supporters and FC Goa.

Their work has been going on seamlessly at Margao, Vasco and Panaji. Raw material and volunteers have been arranged and a few restaurants have been helping with cooking the food.

There are volunteers who have been educating the people on vaccination against coronavirus.

Seeing their reach and extant of the work, Saurmandala Foundation, an NGO, sent two 450-litre Dura cylinders to provide medical oxygen to the hospitals.

Barreto informs that on Sundays they try to brighten the day for the underprivileged by serving them breakfast that includes flavoured milk, samosas, dhoklas, and biscuits and then a non-vegetarian meal in the afternoon.

“It’s a priceless feeling that you get by helping others. I started this humanitarian outreach programme. I was volunteering with COVID Care Goa helping people on COVID data. We put together a resource list on Google sheet and the onto the website covidcaregoa.in. We also wanted to do something for Goa as a community. So we decided to start the fundraising measure to help the people affected by the lockdown, and help them get back on their feet,” Barreto says.