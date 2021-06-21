NSA imposed to muzzle people’s voice: Dinesh

Margao: All India Congress committee secretary and Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said the National Security Act has been imposed in South Goa district to muzzle people’s voice.

He urged the people to express their opinions and suggestions at public hearings on the draft coastal zone management plan, which will be held on July 8.

Concluding on Sunday his four-day review visit to the state ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, he claimed that there have been instances wherein the recently-imposed NSA has hindered the humanitarian work.

Speaking at the launch of a grocery distribution event organised by the South Goa district Congress committee in association with the Nuvem block Congress committee to distribute around 500 packages of essential items to the needy, Rao said the Congress has always been at the forefront to help and serve the people.

“I don’t understand the need for invoking the NSA. It appears that the law is being used to stop these activities of helping the people. I condemn this. Why has the act been invoked now? People who want to help are being harassed,” he said at the event that was attended by senior Congress leaders.

He exhorted the people to participate in the public hearings on the CZMP, which will held on July 8.

“I would like to urge the people of Goa to take part in the public hearings. The NSA should not be used to muzzle the voice of the people. This is a big issue and the government cannot use laws to suppress the voice of the people,” Rao reckoned.

People should be allowed to express their views at the CZMP hearings, he maintained.

Rao met senior party leaders and leaders of Congress’ frontal organisations as well as block committees. during his visit to the state.

Dwelling on his review visit, Rao said, “I have taken the feedback, and will discuss it with Delhi leaders. A decision will be taken on what kind of strategy should be formulated… Other issues will also be decided.”

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat said, “I am confident that the Congress will form government in 2022 and will take steps to help the marginalised section of the society, including motorcycle pilots, autorickshaw drivers, mechanics, barbers, cobblers, khajekars, fulkars, kanknnakars, bakers, toddy-tappers and others, who make their living on daily earning.”

Meanwhile, GPCC president Girish Chodankar asserted that Rao’s visit helped in galvanising the party cadre and that the overall response received during the constituency visits is the proof that people are looking forward to the Congress to form the government in 2022.