Will support Ravi Naik in Marcaim if he leaves Ponda seat for me: Verenkar

Ponda: Expressing happiness over Ponda MLA Ravi Naik’s willingness to contest from Marcaim constituency in upcoming Assembly elections, Ponda Congress leader Rajesh Verenkar has stated that he will support Ravi Naik in Marcaim if Naik paves way for him in Ponda constituency.

Verenkar was speaking to the press on the sidelines of grocery distribution to rickshaw operators and pilots from Ponda on Saturday, organised by Ponda Congress youth.

Verenkar expressed that Ponda MLA Ravi Naik is a senior Congress leader and has served the state as a chief minister too and with such background, Naik must be willing to give chance to young leaders in Ponda.

Speaking further, Verenkar stated that in 1989 Ravi Naik had contested from Marcaim, leaving Ponda seat and that time, Shivdas Verenkar (Rajesh Verenkar’s father) was elected as the MLA of Ponda.

Rajesh is hoping to contest from Ponda if Naik is willing to contest from Marcaim.

Speaking about pilots and auto rickshaw drivers, Verenkar urged the government to provide a proper package to such self-employed persons who have been severely hit due to the pandemic.

“On one hand, there is very little business in the pandemic situation; secondly fuel prices are at all-time high, which is more disturbing. In this situation, the government should come up with a proper package for affected persons,” Verenkar demanded.

On Saturday, Rajesh Verenkar along with youth Congress block president Jakwan Mulla, Curti-Khandepar panch member Shailesh Shet, Satan Fernandes distributed grocery items to around 50 pilots and rickshaw drivers of Ponda.