Vishwajit assures improvement in health infrastructure in South Goa

Margao: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday assured improvement in health infrastructure in South Goa, while felicitating and thanking the doctors, nurses and frontline workers for their efforts in fighting the COVID pandemic.

Rane on Saturday visited the South Goa District Hospital to felicitate and thank the doctors and medical personnel who worked through the COVID pandemic to try their best to save lives.

In addition to the staff and doctors at the district hospital, Rane also praised the ESI hospital and its staff as well as private doctors for their work during the pandemic.

“The work you have done is something this government has appreciation for. There are nurses and doctors who could not go home for risk of infecting their families. You have done your best and we are all proud of all the work. It is still challenging because COVID protocols keep changing and we have doctors advising us on every step on what should be done. This government is sensitive to the people and is here for the people,” he said.

Recalling the task of setting up the COVID hospital, the Minister said there were many hurdles that doctors and the administration faced. “Over night during the first wave, we turned this district hospital into a COVID hospital. The same thing happened during the second wave with the super speciality ward. There were so many issues. And we learnt to rationalise our resources which required a lot of effort. We are grateful to all the doctors, nurses and workers,” he said.

Speaking about the health infrastructure for South Goa, the Minister also informed about plans to improve the existing setup.

“We have all worked hard. Our aim is to have a cardiac unit for South Goa so that a heart patient won’t have to go to Panaji to get treatment. We are looking for other super speciality treatment as well,” said Rane.

He also added that a decision on the use of the top two floors of the district hospital would be taken in the next 15 days and that the ICU beds, which are currently seven in number, is also being planned to be increased to at least 20.