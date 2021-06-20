The man who provides elixir of life to COVID patients

DANUSKA DA GAMA | NT

Panaji : Lokesh Pareta has been in the tiles business for over 10 years now. While most of the time he has actively suggested to the people tiles, their combinations and patterns at his establishment ‘Gayatri Enterprises’ in Porvorim, on May 13, he left his business in the hands of his sales personnel to pitch in the COVID work. And since then he has been at his new calling.

On May 12 2021, his purchase ‘Kangen water machine’ arrived. He bought the machine after doing a lot of research on its use and effectiveness.

After giving Chief Minister Pramod Sawant a demo on how the water could help COVID patients, Pareta formed a team to distribute freely to COVID patients the water that contains higher level of pH, which leads to efficient blood flow in the body and that in turn increases oxygen level throughout the body.

“Initially I was assigned a COVID centre in Bicholim which had 42 patients. So we would go there with the water filled up in bottles,” Pareta says.

For him, it is a way of giving back to society and doing whatever he could. Soon, he started giving the water to patients at Mapusa and Pernem too.

“This alkaline ionised water contains about 4-6 molecules, as compared to the water that we otherwise consume which has 15-20 molecules. People have got to know about this water machine, and since it is expensive, I have allowed anyone to walk in and take the water for their consumption,” Pareta tells us, explaining that the machine can provide water of five different pH levels for different purposes.

This machine is medically approved, and it has been a help to patients whose oxygen levels are low, Pareta says.

The effectiveness prompted him to take this up along with his homeopath wife Mamta Solanki.

His team, which consists of Radhika Bandekar, Prakash Bandekar, Mayur Limbai, Santosh Gosai, Deepak Palyekar and Abhishek, worked to collect bottles, fill them up, and go around giving them to patients and their families.

He says that he has personally witnessed how oxygen level goes up after having a glass of Kangen water. He has been reading a lot about its benefits.

“I am pretty relaxed now as COVID cases have been on the decline. I am not travelling much now as I travelled in the last few weeks. But through word of mouth people have got to know and they come here… I am happy they are seeing results,” he says.

He claims that this water can help in several ailments including cancer, kidney stones, blood pressure, diabetes and others.

“There were many who wanted to buy the machine so that they could sell the water. But for me, this is not the time to make money on COVID patients,” he says.

The machine he has can dispense about 500 litre a day; he got another one installed at his friend’s place so that they could reach out to more people.