State extends curfew for another week

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced that the in-force state-level curfew has been extended till 7 am on June 28, 2021. The curfew was supposed to end on June 21 at 7 a.m.

“The shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, and entertainment zones, will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm,” he added.

It was also informed that the fish markets in the state may also remain open, during the same time.

The notification about the same is expected to be issued by the district collectors on Sunday.