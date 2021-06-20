PWD fails to take action against contractors over ‘maintenance’

Panaji: Despite clear cut rules over defect liability period for the maintenance of roads for three years, it is revealed that the contractors have failed to look after the maintenance after completion of the projects, executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the state.

Ironically, the PWD has also failed to take action against the contractors who are not abiding by the rules.

As per the circular issued by the PWD in August 2008, the defect liability period for building work, electrical work and road work is three years and for bridge work it is five years.

The particular circular also states that 50 per cent of the security deposit shall be released after completion of one year of the defect liability period, 25 per cent shall be released after two years and balance 25 per cent shall be released on pro rata basis every year till the balance defect liability period is over.

Sources said that despite one of the written conditions in tender agreement that the concerned PWD contractors shall look after the maintenance for three years as per defect liability period, there is no compliance with the rule.

It is further informed that there are hardly any instances wherein the PWD has taken action against a contractors who failed to look after the maintenance of completed road during defect liability period.

The sources further said that PWD has power to act against such contractors who are not maintaining the work during defect liability period as it violates terms and conditions that are agreed in the tender award agreement.

There are many instances in the state wherein roads were washed away within a year, but, neither contractors turned up to maintain it nor PWD took action against them.

The roads and other projects are built using public exchequer money, but question remains unanswered as to why the PWD is not taking action in such matters.