Nine more die of COVID-19

State records 302 new cases

Panaji: The deadly pandemic claimed nine more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,984 in Goa.

The state recorded 302 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate of 8.70 per cent on Saturday.

As per the details shared by the directorate of health services, a total of 38 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, and during the same period 47 new patients were admitted in the COVID facilities across the state.

With 419 patients being declared as recovered, the active COVID-19 cases saw a drop. As on Saturday, Goa has 3,473 active COVID-19 cases, the DHS, however, didn’t provide the health centre wise breakup of these active cases.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,64,229 of which 1,57,772 patients have defeated the deadly disease.