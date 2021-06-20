More 200-250 vacancies to be advertised soon: CM

Mapusa: Stating that the government will fill up all advertised posts for the police department in six months’ time, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that “there are several vacancies in the department and soon more 200-250 posts will be advertised, besides home guard posts.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Colvale police station on Friday. He inaugurated it in the presence of Tivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar.

DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena, other top police officials, besides North Goa Collector Ajit Roy, were also present.

This police station is expected to reduce the burden of Mapusa police station which used to cover villages under Tivim constituency.

Colvale police station has been temporarily set up in WRD quarters and soon land will be identified for constructing a full-fledged police station, it was stated.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that “crime rate needs to come down for which the police have a major role to play. Police are aware and will show the right place to the wrongdoers. Those involved in crime should stop otherwise strict action will be taken against them.”

He advised the opposition to appreciate the police department for doing their job promptly and also to be thankful to doctors for their work done during the pandemic and not to tarnish the image of Goa.

“Goa has been ranked third in sustainable development and everyone should contribute towards making Goa Swayampurna, however, some are dreaming of a political party revolution. Goans are intelligent and will not support such political parties that are looking at their own interests,” said Sawant.

Tivim MLA Nilkanth Harlankar said that “when I was elected the second time I had demanded a police station. In March, the Chief Minister sanctioned two police stations and after follow-ups we got a police station at Colvale.”

Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena said that Mapusa police station was covering a big area and had heavy work load and, hence, for better policing a new police station has been set up in Colvale with temporary arrangement and soon it will have a permanent location.

“There was a trend that theft cases were not being registered; I have ensured for the last eleven months that all cases, which are reported to the police, are to be registered as it gives a correct picture of the cases. People come to the police with some expectation and they should not be left dissatisfied,” said DGP.