Health workers fought COVID pandemic like a war: Kavlekar

Curchorem: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that facilities provided in Quepem for COVID patients are incomparable, adding, local MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar insisted on setting up a COVID care centre, which has been upgraded accommodating facilities including oxygen beds.

He said that also a COVID helpline was started, free pick-up and drop facility, ‘oxygen on wheel’ facility were being provided for COVID patients, besides distribution of groceries door-to-door for families having patients under home isolation.

“Such was the work that the state required during the second wave of pandemic,” Rane said during a programme organised by Directorate of Health Services to felicitate COVID frontline workers from Quepem PHC. The programme was held in Quepem municipality hall.

Deputy Chief Minister and local MLA Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar was the chief guest for the function. Ex-minister Prakash Velip, QMC chairperson Suchita Shirvaikar, ZP member Sanjana Velip, South Goa ZP vice president Khushali Velip, ZP member Sidharth Gauns Desai, ZP member Shanu Velip, Deputy Sarpanch of Khola Pandhari Prabhudesai, Director of Health Services Dr Jose D’Sa, Dr Borkar from DHS, BJP Quepem mandal president Sanjay Velip, were among several others who were present.

In all, 90 COVID warriors were felicitated at the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Kavlekar.

Health Minister Rane reiterated the need to educate people and motivate them to take the COVID vaccine.

He said it was the great sacrifice of health workers, without whom it would not have been possible for the government to fight the pandemic.

Kavlekar said that the “Health Minister and Chief Minister did a great job of curbing the spread of COVID in the state. In the second wave, no one predicted the spike in oxygen demand for COVID patients. The health workers including doctors, nurses, MTS and all other support staff fought the pandemic like a war and it gives me great pleasure to felicitate them today,” he said.

Director of Health D’Sa and Dr Borkar also spoke on the occasion.