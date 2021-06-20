Govt urged to reconsider amendment to ‘Table of Fees’

Margao: A delegation of G R Kare College Alumni Association headed by its president Advocate Prasad Naik, on Saturday, called on Nilesh Cabral, Minister for Law and Judiciary, and handed over a memorandum, urging him to reconsider the amendment to the ‘Table of Fees’ – registration fees payable on agreements/deeds, as notified in the Official Gazette dated June 17 this year.

The association has urged the state government to reconsider the particular amendment and withdraw the subject notification.

“Pending the issuance of such new notification, the present notification may be kept in abeyance,” states the memorandum.

The Department of Law and Judiciary has recently amended the Table of Fees that is registration fees payable on agreements/sale deeds, which are submitted for registration. The amendment has been notified in the Government Gazette dated June 17, 2021 bearing notification number 8/90/2020-LD (Estt)/1111.

Prior to this notification, an agreement without delivery of possession could be registered by paying nominal registration fee and the registration fee was collected at the time of registration of the sale deed and/or at the time of delivery of possession. There was also a slab on the registration fee, which was fixed depending on the market value of the property. When the subject matter of the deed was a property valued up to Rs 50 lakh, the registration fee payable was 2 per cent. In the case of property valued in the range of above Rs 50 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, it was required to pay registration fee of 2.5 per cent, and in case of properties valued above Rs 75 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore it was required to pay registration fee of 3 per cent.

“The new amendment takes away this benefit and imposes a uniform 3 per cent registration fee on all sale deeds. This would adversely impact the middle income group. The amendment is not in consonance with the mission of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to make housing affordable to the middle income group. To make housing affordable, the slab system was introduced and property having market value of Rs 50 lakh and below were made liable to pay registration fee of 2 per cent,” mentions the memorandum.

In the interest of the public, association has asked the state government to consider objections to the revision.

As per the memorandum, often, purchasers initially register an agreement of sale and thereafter the final sale deed is done in favour of a co-operative housing society. In such an eventuality, the stamp duty paid on the initial agreements is exempted and only the balance stamp duty is required to be paid on the conveyance deed, registered in favour of the co-operative housing society. The new amendment compels the entire registration fee to be paid at the time of registration of agreement. There is no clarity on whether such registration fee shall be set off if ultimately the sale deed is executed in favour of the co-operative housing Society and not in favour of the individual purchaser.

“Even if such a set off is now proposed to be provided, it may be noted that the registration fee payable on a conveyance deed in favour of the co-operative housing society is 1.5 per cent. However, the amendment requires the purchasers to pay a higher registration fee, which has been fixed at 3 per cent. This is a major anomaly in the new amendment and the same requires to be rectified before implementing it.”

The memorandum further states that the registration fee is required to be paid when the possession is delivered to the purchaser. An agreement is just an initial understanding between the intended seller and the proposed buyer. The sale is not complete on the execution of an agreement and possession is not delivered. On many occasions, the agreement of sale gets cancelled and/or terminated and as such possession in such cases is never delivered. Therefore, requiring the parties to pay the entire registration fee of 3 per cent at the initial stage of agreement is not proper.”

“Further, keeping in view the initiative of the Government of India, various banks have also lowered their housing rate Interest.”

COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the income of the common man. During such times, it is unfortunate that the government has come with a new amendment, which increases the financial liability of the common man, said the association president and urged the state government to consider objections with a humanitarian and sympathetic approach.