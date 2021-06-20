GCET applications will be accepted from June 21-30

Panaji : The applications for the Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 to be held on July 27 and July 28, 2021, will be accepted by the directorate of technical education from June 21, 2021 to June 30.

These applications will be accepted only through the online mode using the website www.goacet.in

The centralised admission division of the DoTE has informed that the students should first register using email-ID and password, then click on verification link sent on their email-ID and login to fill the application form.

They will then need to fill the application form, upload photo and signature, and then choose the subject options, PCM or PC.

After successful online payment of GCET application fee of Rs 2,000 through payment portal, the students will have to select the exam centre, send the application form, and finally download and print admission card dispatched on the registered e-mail.

The candidates aspiring for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa need to appear for this test.

The GCET 2021 will be held on July 27 and July 28.

The test for physics and chemistry papers will be conducted on July 27, from 10 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm, respectively.

The test for mathematics will be conducted on July 28, from 10 am to 12 noon.

Around 3,000 students appear for GCET in Goa, every year.