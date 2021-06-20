Congress distributes COVID ‘kits’ to mark Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Margao: The South Goa District Congress Committee on Saturday distributed COVID care packs comprising N-95 masks, sanitisers at various primary and urban health centres in South Goa on the occasion of birthday of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi had appealed to Congress members to do social service and help patients and healthcare workers,” said South Goa District Congress president Joe Dias. South Goa District Congress members visited Margao Urban Health Centre as well as primary health centres at Navelim, Chinchinim and Loutolim to distribute the care packs.

Similar COVID care packs were also distributed in Ambelim, Assolna, Velim and Chinchinim panchayats of Velim constituency. South Goa District Committee vice president, Deepak Kharangate and advocate Yemane D’Souza, treasurer Peter Gomes and Velim block Congress committee president Royen Viegas and other members were present during the visit to the health centres as well as the panchayats.