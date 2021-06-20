Conduct PG final year exam in online mode, NSUI urges GU

Panaji: Raising a query as to how Goa University (GU) can now all of a sudden consider the cancelled March 2020 second semester post-graduation (PG) examination as an online exam, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), Goa said that the university needs to change this decision, and conduct post-graduation final year exam in online mode like other courses.

“If Goa University doesn’t change its decision by June 21, the NSUI, Goa will be forced to come on street and will gherao the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the university,» it warned.

As per a notification issued by the GU on June 11, 2021, the post-graduation students need to answer at least 66 per cent of their semesters in offline mode that is three out of total four exams should be answered physically. Therefore, if the Goa University considers the March 2020 cancelled semester as an online exam, then the post-graduation students will need to appear for their scheduled final exam in offline mode.

The NSUI, Goa president Naushad Chowdhari on Saturday said that as per the latest notification of Goa University dated June 17, 2021, the post-graduation final year exam will be conducted in offline mode. “The NSUI, Goa along with post-graduation students are against this offline exam and we condemn this decision of the GU,” he added.

Speaking further, Chowdhari said that instead of understanding the fact that the second wave of Corona pandemic has taken many lives of Goans, and experts warning that the third wave is approaching and would be more dangerous for youths and children, the GU is taking the health and lives of students for granted.

Earlier NSUI, Goa had started the online protest against GU demanding online exams, with students having regularly sent hundreds of related e-mails.

“Finally, the GU declared examinations for its under-graduation programmes in online mode, which is the victory of the students,” stated Chowdhari.

“But why is now the university discriminating against post-graduation students,” he questioned.

NSUI, Goa has also asked GU to give a written justification on how last year’s cancelled semester exam can now be considered as an exam conducted in online mode.