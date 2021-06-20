Class X to Class XII students will have to wait for start of academic year

Panaji: Although the online classes in Goan schools for the academic year 2021-22 are all set to begin from June 21 as per the circular issued by the department of education, it will take another month or so before the full-fledged teaching-learning process commences for students from Class X to Class XII.

Furthermore, the weak connectivity across the state, especially in rural areas could also jeopardise the virtual education from time to time.

A highly placed official of the education department admitted that the involvement of the teachers of Class X and Class XII in preparing internal assessment marks for the students from the academic year 2021-22, for assisting the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in preparing their results, could see the online teaching-learning process for Class X and Class XII slowing down.

“And then after the SSC and HSSC results are declared by the Goa Board there could be exams for those students, who are not satisfied with their results as announced by the Goa board, which will further keep the Class X and Class XII teachers busy,” the official added, pointing out that the Class X teachers will also be engaged in conducting a special test for those students, who will clear the SSC exam and desire to join the science stream in Class XI.

The Internet connectivity in the state, especially in the rural areas, has further deteriorated following the cyclone Tauktae. The ‘high speed’ Internet and fiber optics service providers are still struggling to put the mobile and laptop users ‘within the range’. The DoE official informed that majority of the parents of the school-going children have been able to procure a phone or a tab for their ward, as it is more than a year now since the online education began in Goa.

“However, the problem which haunts us is restoring of the Internet connectivity,” he added, pointing out that he himself, since past many days, has been facing lack of connectivity for the broadband Internet as made available by a reputed service provider.

Once the online education begins from June 21, the schools in Goa may face an odd situation wherein the students have the a cell phone, a tab or a laptop, and the teachers are in possession of sufficient e-content, which they had prepared last year, but the teaching-learning exchange cannot happen due to weak or no connectivity.

The DoE official also said that approximately 30 per cent of the students are capable of adapting to the online education and can understand what is being taught.

“However, rest 70 per cent need teacher by their side and cannot grasp properly what is being taught virtually,” he observed, mentioning that for these majority of the students, virtual study is like learning swimming or learning bicycle through online mode.

Headmaster of the Cujira-based Dr K B Hedgewar High School, Vilas Satarkar also admitted that the Internet connectivity which has gone weak for the past few weeks could play a spoilsport.

“On the positive side, our teachers have the entire e-content ready to be used during the virtual education,” he informed, adding that he has also asked the teachers to prepare and add more e-content to last year’s digital text, pictures and videos pertaining to the syllabus.

Satarkar said the online lectures for the students of his school are conducted through Google Meet video communication service. “However, we will also upload these lectures on the respective WhatsApp groups, so that those students who face problems in attending the lectures on Google Meet due to connectivity problem, can have access to them,” he added.