Congress shuts its door on defectors

Panaji: All India Congress committee secretary in-charge of Goa desk Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that rebel MLAs who defected to the BJP will not be taken back into the Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji along with CLP leader Digambar Kamat, GPCC president Girish Chodankar and senior Congress leader Ramakant Khalap, Rao said, “We will not consider those who defected from the Congress. They have backstabbed us, betrayed us by aligning with the BJP. Even if they want to return, we will not take such people back. We have to end this virus… whether it is good for the party or bad, that is not the issue. Goa cannot have this kind of politics to continue forever, we need to stop this.”

A total of 10 of the 15 Congress MLAs, including the then CLP leader and current Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, defected to the BJP.

Rao declined to comment when asked if the Congress is ready to allow re-entry of politicians like Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who resigned from the party and as the MLA and re-contested elections on BJP symbol.

When asked what precautions the Congress would consider taking to prevent defection of its MLAs in the future, Rao said, “There is nothing that we can do to ensure that there is no defection because the BJP is using all kinds of unethical means, including money power. I request the people of Goa to teach these defectors a lesson. We will look at the background. This time we will be doubly careful when we pick the candidates.”

He said the party will not delay in finalisation and announcement of candidates for the 2022 state assembly elections.

When asked whether the Congress will also declare its chief ministerial candidate prior to the elections, Rao said, “All those things have to be discussed and decided. If we come to a certain decision then it will be announced.”

Reacting to the statement of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that government would create 10,000 jobs in six months, Rao asked the Sawant to first fulfil his earlier ZP poll promise of providing jobs to the unemployment youth.

The AICC secretary also sought a monthly dole of at least Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to an unemployed young person. “If jobs and doles are not provided to the youth then we will hit the streets to protest against the BJP government,” Rao warned.

He said the decision on replacing Girish Chodankar as the GPCC president will be taken by the party high command in Delhi.

“There is some confusion; some people are saying that there should be a change and some are saying that someone should remain; that happens in politics. I have taken a lot of feedback, and we will look at all the aspects. Whatever is in the interest of the party that will be decided based on the feedback we get,” he said.

Commenting on the differences and lack of co-ordination between the MLAs and the party organisation, Rao said the issues will be sorted out adding that he has already spoken to concerned leaders.

When asked if the Congress was considering having a pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties, including the Goa Forward Party, which are keen on allying with the Congress, Rao said, “The decisions we will take will be taken looking at the bigger picture. The Congress is the strongest party in Goa, and how to defeat the BJP is the strategy we are going to make. Everything is possible.”