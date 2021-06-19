No harm in BJP allying with MGP, feels Shripad

Panaji: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday said there was no harm if the BJP gave it a try to forge an alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections.

“Regarding forming an alliance with MGP, it has not been discussed yet. As (election) days come near, an appropriate decision will be taken by the party. My personal view is that there is no harm in trying,” Naik said interacting with media persons in Panaji.

When asked if he would urge the party to give his son Siddhesh the ticket, as he is keen to contest elections from the Cumbharjua constituency, Naik said, “An individual’s request is not considered, everything has to go through the party. There is still six months’ time before we go for elections, the party will take the decision.” Earlier in the day, Naik released a video on Yoga, produced by the AYUSH cell of the health services directorate in collaboration with Goa Yoga Academy, ahead of the International Yoga Day.

“Yoga has played an important role in the global fight against the COVID 19 pandemic and the world has acknowledged that yoga has been effective in curbing this deadly pandemic,” he said.