Micro containment zone declared in Vasco

Margao: South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal on Friday issued an order declaring certain areas in the port town of Vasco as a micro containment zone after 20 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the region.

According to the District Collector’s order, Gammon Engineers, opposite RTO office, Baina area in the port town has been declared as a micro containment zone.

The Collector’s order says a Rapid Response Team will investigate the outbreak and initiate control measures by assessing the situation. The order has been issued based on information provided by health officer of the urban health centre in Vasco.

This order, declaring an area as a micro containment zone, has come when COVID cases are on the decline in the state.

The order has been issued by the District Collector by exercising powers bestowed upon her under sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with the Goa Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations 2020.