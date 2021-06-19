Govt imposes NSA in South District

Panaji: The state government has issued an order imposing the National Security Act (NSA) in the South Goa District for a period of three months.

“The government of Goa, having regard to the circumstances prevailing in South Goa District of the State of Goa, is satisfied that it is necessary to do so, hereby directs that during a period of three months from the date of commencement of this Order, the District Magistrate of South Goa may also exercise the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of said Section 3, within the local limits of his jurisdiction, if he is satisfied as provided in said sub-section (2),” states an order issued by Under Secretary (Home) Pritidas Gaonkar.

The particular order was issued on June 8 by the home department.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a statement clarifying that under the National Security Act, the order for declaring the competent authority is made every three months.

“This is a routine order which declares the District Magistrates as the competent authority to dispose of any proposals received under the NSA Act. This has always been there and is not a new thing. This power is delegated by the State Government to District Magistrates or Police Chief, as the case may be, across the country,” Sawant said.

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat condemned the government for imposing the NSA and said it is an attempt to suppress the voice of the people.

“After @INCGoa call to People of Goa to rise for Freedom from @BJP4Goa Misrule, frightened @GovtofGoa under @goacm @DrPramodPSawant imposes National Security Act in South Goa on Goa Revolution Day. This is an attempt to Suppress Peoples Voice & create Fear among Goans. #Condemn,” he tweeted.