Cong vows to scrap projects destroying Goa’s environment

Margao: Stating confidently that the Congress party will form the next government in Goa in 2022, All India Congress Committee’s Goa in-charge Dinesh Rao on Friday said projects destroying the state’s environment will be scrapped and Goa’s culture and heritage preserved by the party after it comes to power.

After holding a round of talks with the party’s frontal organisations and block committees on Thursday, Rao paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial and statue of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia at Margao’s Lohia Maidan on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day on Friday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, “Today is a historic day for Goa’s freedom movement. The liberation of Goa was ignited today, 75 years ago, in Margao under the leadership of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Dr Juliao Menezes and many other freedom fighters. It is a historic day and I have paid tributes to all the freedom fighters and people who sacrificed their lives, and I pay homage to them,” he said.

Speaking further, he called Goa a unique state while making the party’s boldest election promise. “Goa is a unique state in the Indian union and the Congress has also worked to preserve the heritage and culture of Goa. Next year, when the Congress government is formed in Goa, we will ensure that all those projects that are causing destruction to the environment will be scrapped,” said Rao.

“We will ensure that the vision and dreams of these freedom fighters are secured and that development of Goa is one that appeals to the people and preserves the Goan heritage and culture; that is of paramount importance to us. In front of the statue of Lohiaji, we pledge that the environment of Goa is important and those decisions, projects and plans that are being undertaken to spoil the environment will be scrapped,” he said.

In recent times, there has been growing objection to the three linear projects of railway double-tracking, transmission line through Mollem forest and national highway expansion, which threaten the environment and Goa’s wildlife.

Rao was joined at the Lohia Maidan by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat and other party leaders.

Freedom fighters Vaman Prabhugaonkar and Gopal Chitari were felicitated.

Rao is currently in the state on a four-day visit to conduct a review of the Congress party in Goa ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. He has been meeting various representatives of the party and its frontal organisations.