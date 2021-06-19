MoU signed with 30 units to develop skilled manpower

2,500 apprentices to benefit in first year

Panaji: Launching the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Training Scheme on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day on Friday, the state government signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 30 major industries in Goa.

The MoUs have been signed between the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation (GHRDC) and the industrial units.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the scheme will cover skilled and unskilled apprentices.

“In the first year, 2,500 apprentices will be benefitted from this scheme and it will be implemented using the online system,” he said.

Sawant said additional stipend of Rs 1,500 will be provided by the government of Goa and directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Sawant added that the stipend will be paid to the apprentices for a period of one year. He said Goan apprentices residing in the state for at least 15 years can avail the scheme.

Managing Director of GHRDC Narayan Navti highlighted the salient features of the scheme.