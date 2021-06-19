Govt to create 10,000 jobs in 6 months: CM

One-time financial help of up to `5,000 to small businesses announced

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government will fill up 10,000 vacancies in various government departments within the next six months.

Addressing people through virtual mode on the occasion of Goa Revolution Day, Sawant said that approximately 10,000 jobs will be created in government departments in the next six months.

“These vacancies include those that have been advertised and those that are yet to be advertised,” he said.

Sawant also announced a one-time financial assistance of up to Rs 5,000 to small scale business owners, those into traditional occupations, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme (MGNREGA) workers and other self-employed individuals whose livelihood has been affected due to the pandemic.

“The government will make available application forms in the offices of the Deputy Collectors in the next 15 days so that the affected can avail the financial assistance,” he said.

The Chief Minister said forms for ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to economically weaker families whose earning member has expired due to COVID-19 will also be made available with the Deputy Collectors within eight days.

Speaking on COVID management, Sawant said the government has taken various decisions for the medical treatment of COVID-infected people across the state. The Chief Minister claimed that the state government is fully prepared to face the expected third wave of COVID-19.

Talking about infrastructure projects, Sawant maintained that the second Zuari Bridge and the National Highway from Pernem to Canacona will be completed by December 19, 2021. He further said Bhumi Adhikarita Bill will be implemented soon to facilitate transfer of houses and land ownership to the people.

The Chief Minister said three private universities have been given approval so far under the Private University Bill to facilitate the entry of skill-based institutes of higher learning in the state. “The government has also brought revolution in the education sector during the COVID pandemic,” he claimed.

Sawant also informed that the Swayampurna Goem programme will be recommenced from July onwards.

Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Sawant paid tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial at the Azad Maidan in Panaji.