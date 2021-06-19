3.5 lakh doctors protest over violence against healthcare professionals

New Delhi: A nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over recent incidents of violence against healthcare professionals and demanding a central law to curb such cases, was held on Friday.

The IMA, in a statement, said as many as 3.5 lakh doctors, with proper COVID protocol, participated in the agitation.

“All across the country, in every state, in different hospitals, the doctors and healthcare professionals wore black badges, ribbons and black shirts, and raised slogans ‘Save the Saviours’ and uploaded their photographs on social media,” the statement said.

As many as 3.5 lakh doctors, individually and in groups, with proper COVID protocol, participated in this, it said.

The IMA said medical professionals from other speciality organisations like ASI, API, FOGSI, among others also joined the protest, while several corporate hospitals put up hoardings demanding safety of doctors.

“In Delhi, in ten different places including outside AIIMS, the protest was organised by the doctors, junior doctors and medical students,” it said in the statement. The IMA and its branches also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure safety of the medical fraternity and also take appropriate action against people involved in spreading fake news against COVID vaccination and its protocol.

“In many medical colleges, students boycotted their classes and organised virtual students’ parliament in which more than 1,000 students participated. Today, the national president and the secretary general, IMA met Union health secretary and submitted the memorandum to him. They also met Delhi Special Police Commissioner and requested for enhancing security for the hospitals,” the statement said.

The apex medical body said women doctors also organised special protest meets in various parts of the country.

The doctors have sought enhanced security of hospitals and that the hospitals be declared as “protected zones”.