Section offices of electricity dept, PWD opened in Candolim

Calangute

The section offices of electricity department and public works department’s water supplies division XVII, sub-division III were on Thursday unveiled at Candolim by PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar.

Bringing out the issue of hardships faced by villagers in visiting Porvorim to pay water bills, Candolim sarpanch Blaize Fernandes requested the PWD Minister to accept water bills at Candolim.

PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar said that the beach belt receives 10 MLD water but the requirement is 14 MLD adding, “The Porvorim water treatment plant of 15 MLD will start operations and will meet the beach belt requirement. Also 15 MLD treatment plant is coming up at Pilerne industrial estate.”

Regarding acceptance of water bills, Pauskar said that the department is running short of staff adding, “Water department will also accept online payment. PWD will be releasing water connection to every household under the central government scheme at Rs 500 to below and above poverty line cardholders.”

Minister for Ports Michael Lobo said that people of the beach belt are suffering for want of water adding, “We receive water on alternate days and electricity sub-station work was delayed due to non-availability of land. The plan was dropped as tenants were demanding more compensation than the landlord. Now Allan Pinto family has donated land at a very low price. The transfer of land work is going on and in few days time, the foundation work will start as money is already sanctioned.”

Lobo said that a water treatment plant will also come up in Calangute for which land has being identified near the garbage plant.