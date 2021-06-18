PFG hits out at govt over Mhadei river issue

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Progressive Front of Goa on Thursday said that it has been fighting tirelessly for the welfare of Goans by ensuring that the dignity of Goa’s lifeline, Mhadei river is protected.

“However, that doesn’t seem to be the intention of the directionless government and the recent appointment of a North Karnataka-born bureaucrat – he is from Hubli, a place where Mhadei river is being diverted – to head the Mhadei issue, has now exposed the darker side of the government and the whole plan to sell Mhadei river to Karnataka,” it alleged.

Mahesh Mhambre of PFG, addressing a press conference, charged that Karnataka till date has violated all the norms and restrictions imposed on it by the Mhadei River Disputes Tribunal, and with the blessings of the so-called higher ups, who have been time and again denying the said allegation.

“We have less than six months to go before the public, with the term of the present Assembly coming to an end, and it is an excellent opportunity for people to drive this anti-Goan and directionless government out of power,” he added, pointing out that “together, we can and we will protect the Mhadei river.”