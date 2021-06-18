Parsekar says he is being made a scapegoat in recruitment ‘ban’ issue

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Refusing to be held responsible for the ban on recruitments in government departments for past four-and-a-half years, the former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Thursday said that someone is playing a dirty mischief to make him a scapegoat in the particular matter, at a time when national leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party are in the process of taking up preparations for the 2022 state Assembly polls.

The department of personnel, earlier this week, had issued a circular stating, “The government has decided that the ban imposed dated November 22, 2016, and related instructions shall stand withdrawn with immediate effect.” The ban on new recruitments for permanent government positions was brought in during the chief ministerial tenure of Laxmikant Parsekar in 2016.

Stating that he had kept the said recruitments “temporarily on hold” and not placed a ban on them, Parsekar stated that it was done considering the financial burden of implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, as also since the state was awaiting the imposition of Election Code of Conduct, in view of the Assembly elections to be held at the beginning of 2017.

He also stated that the finance department generally imposes austerity measures on all government departments during the last quarter of the financial year, which in turn was also responsible for these recruitments being kept “temporarily on hold” by his government.

Speaking further, Parsekar said that once the Manohar Parrikar government came to power at the beginning of 2017, amendments were made to the particular November 2016 order.

“In fact, till date, a total of seven amendments have been made to this order and the order no longer remained what it initially was,” the former chief minister informed, observing that since March 2017 till date more than 5,000 individuals have been recruited in various government departments such as health, public works, police, accounts, electricity, water resources and others, including a minimum of 2,000 individuals recruited in the department of education, through relaxation to the particular order.

“In fact, I have also recruited many candidates in my educational institution during this period, through 36 to 37 NOCs from the government,” he observed, stating that if ban on recruitments in the government departments was in force till last week, then all these recruitments made by the government during past four-and-a-half years automatically become null and void.

Parsekar further maintained that someone was playing dirty politics to give him a bad name by creating an illusion that he, as the then chief minister, came out with an order, which prevented recruitment of Goans in government service, from November 2016 till summer of 2021.“And this was done when election preparations are being launched in the BJP by its national leaders like B L Santhosh and C T Ravi,” he added.

Confidential sources in the state BJP unit told this daily that some people within the party could be interested in keeping Parsekar away from contesting the 2022 state Assembly elections.

“The Mandrem constituency, which was earlier represented by Parsekar is presently held by Dayanand Sopte, who left Congress to join the BJP in 2018,” the sources observed, pointing out that now, by creating an anti-public image of Parsekar, someone may be desiring to keep him away from the 2022 Assembly elections altogether.

Incidentally, the BJP has a history of pushing its unwanted senior leaders into retirement plan, aptly named as Margdarshak Mandal or a panel of senior leaders to guide the party leadership.