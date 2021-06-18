Low-cost STPs see frequent breakdowns, remain non-operational over maintenance cost

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji

The installation of sewage treatment plants by fly-by-night service providers was the reason for most STPs installed in housing complexes to remain non-operational and thus instances of discharge of sewage in the open that are coming to the fore.

The STPs in several housing complexes have design and fabrication flaws, and cannot treat sewage in an expected manner and even if these STPs are to be re-commissioned, most of the operators in the market were unqualified, and quote high charges.

Most of the builders and housing societies, lacking knowledge on treatment technology and to save cost, install low-cost STPs that are marred by design and fabrication flaws and, hence, such STPs see frequent breakdowns within a year of installation.

As maintenance requirements often vary between models and sizes of the plant, the operation and maintenance cost of a large-scale STP of 150 KLD comes to around Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per month while the cost of installing a new STP ranges between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

According to experts in the field of treatment plants, each and every single treatment unit of a plant must operate at its optimal efficiency. A malfunction in any one unit can have a serious and adverse impact on one or more of other units in the treatment process.

The decision of empanelling reputed and reliable agencies for supply, operation and maintenance of small to medium scale sewage treatment plants to housing complexes and commercial users will ensure supply of efficient treatment plants with proper service to the end users.

The GSPCB in 2019 had issued an order mandating all new residential complexes with 24 flats and above to install sewage treatment plants (STPs) and reuse all treated wastewater on-site.

The state of Goa has over 400 sewage treatment plants (STPs) which include government-run STPs, at industrial units and those housed in apartment complexes having more than 24 flats.

However, due to high costs of operation and maintenance, most of the housing societies keep their sewage treatment plants shut and discharge waste water directly into drains or use conventional method of septic tank /soak-pit.

A resident of a mega housing society of more than 50 flats from Dabolim, when contacted, said that the builder had installed the STP to comply with GSPCB norms and now this STP is out of order and neither the builder nor society members are showing interest in ensuring the functioning of STP because of high cost of

operation.

In absence of sewer networks, conventional method of septic tank / soak pit is adopted by individual housing complexes, wherever underground sewer network does not exist. In villages or hinterland areas, standalone soak pit / septic tank system ensures treatment of domestic sewage and most of it finds its way into ponds, lakes, and rivers without treatment.

Goa is listed among the seven states and union territories for poor capacity utilisation of existing sewage treatment plants, according to the status report of Central Pollution Control Board placed before the National Green Tribunal.