GTDC invites e-tenders for family entertainment zone at Anjuna

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) has invited e-tenders for the project of ‘development, operations and management of family entertainment zone along with a restaurant and tourism-related activities’ in Anjuna village.

The project has been proposed at compounded property belonging to GTDC in Anjuna.

GTDC desires to appoint a licensee to develop and implement family entertainment centre along with bar and restaurant and related tourism activities, approved by GTDC, by renovating the existing structures at particular site.

The initial term of agreement is for ten years and can be extended by another two terms of ten years each by the authority.

As per the project summary documents, the permissible activities at the particular site include family entertainment zone, event area / music festival area, high-end restaurant, bar lounge /tavern, café / food court, music events/ live entertainment.

The detailed tender notice is also available on www.goa-tourism.com for reference.