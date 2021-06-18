Govt hands over provisional certificates of occupancy class II rights to 35 Mayem families

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a bid to resolve the long-pending issue of the people of Mayem village who have possession of land for their houses on evacuee properties, the Goa government on Thursday handed over provisional certificates granting occupancy class II rights to 35 families.

In a function held at the Secretariat, the Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate and Mayem MLA Pravin Zantye handed over the provisional certificates granting occupancy class II rights to the residents of Mayem village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Revenue Minister said that the matter of evacuee property in Mayem village of Bicholim has been an important, long-drawn issue spanning decades.

“Today, I am pleased to hand over 35 provisional certificates granting occupancy class II rights to local residents on evacuee property towards the land held in possession by them for their houses,” the minister said.

She said the government of Goa is committed to the cause and will grant the remaining applications of class II occupancy for land in possession for residential and cultivation purposes at the earliest.

Monserrate thanked the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his support in expediting the process of granting provisional certificates of occupancy rights to the households of Mayem.

Over 1,200 odd applications were received by the North Goa Collector’s office from the people living in the evacuee property in Mayem village of Bicholim.

In order to grant land ownership rights to the people of Mayem, the state government had enacted a law called the Goa (Abolition of Proprietorship, Titles and Grant of Lands) Bill in 2014.