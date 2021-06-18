Governor, CM extend Revolution Day greetings

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant have conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Goa on the historic occasion of Goa Revolution Day on June 18.

In his message, the Governor said that it was a red-letter day in 1946 that Dr Ram Manohar Lohia a great stalwart of freedom struggle against the British India, launched an unprecedented movement from Lohia Maidan in protest against the denial of most elementary civil rights to the people of Goa adding, “On this day a sea of humanity had gathered at the Lohia Maidan. Dr Lohia openly defied the Portuguese authorities and arrived at Lohia Maidan to render his speech. His fearless act electrified the crowds. His clarion call to unite and fight against the oppressive colonial regime galvanized the patriotic masses. Dr Lohia, on that momentous evening kindled a flame that could never be extinguished until freedom was attained. His dynamic presence at Lohia Maidan on that day gave the freedom movement an altogether new and drastic dimension and opened a glorious final chapter in the history of Goa’s freedom struggle. It is therefore, aptly termed as ‘Revolution Day’.”

“Let us on this unforgettable day rededicate ourselves to achieve higher levels of excellence in all fields,” the Governor concluded.

In his message, Sawant said, “This day has immense importance in the history of Goa’s freedom struggle movement. In the year 1946, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia along with Dr Julião Menezes, with his fearless speech against the oppressive colonial rule, manifested the courage in Goans to fight against Portuguese regime and became the torch bearer of civil disobedience movement. This spark which was lit by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia turned into big flames in the hearts of Goans, which eventually led thousands of Goans to come together and oppose the Salazar’s dictatorial rule.”

Remembering the contribution and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, Sawant paid tributes and said the joy of this occasion is doubled as the state of Goa is celebrating its 60th Liberation Day this year.

“Let us continue to work towards the betterment and making Goa a model state for others to emulate,” he concluded.