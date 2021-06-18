GBSHSE revises pattern of assessment for classes IX, XI

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has issued a circular on Thursday as regards revised pattern of assessment for class IX and class XI, to be implemented for the academic year 2021-2022.

This revised pattern of assessment is for both, regular students as well as Children With Special Needs (CWSN), and for non practical and practical subjects.

As per the revised pattern of assessment, the first quarterly test is to be conducted for these classes by end of July, while the second quarterly test by the end of September. The third quarterly test needs to be conducted by mid-January and the fourth quarterly test by end of March.

For practical subject, the first term practical exam will be in the form of viva (online mode), while the second term practical exam will be in offline mode subject to COVID-19 situation then.

All these exams will be compulsory and exemption in them may be claimed only on medical ground; the passing criteria are 33 per cent aggregate.

A student from these classes is entitled for maximum 6 condonation marks, out of 600 marks, for obtaining overall G Grade in one and more subjects after adding theory and year round assessment component, that is practical/ assignment/ project.

For CWSN, the schools need to keep Google Forms Pattern with multiple choice questions or any other convenient pattern.

The circular also states that for practical, videos of experiments may be uploaded and shall be used for viva during first term, in view of online classes.