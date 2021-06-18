CM: concerted efforts from public needed to bring down crime rate

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that improvement in crime detection rate is in the hands of the police while concerted efforts from the general public are required to control crime rate.

“Crime detection rate in Goa has increased while the crime rate has decreased. This decrease in crime rate is not only in the hands of police,” said Sawant during the inauguration of the new police outpost ground plus one floor building at St Cruz which comes under the Old Goa police station’s jurisdiction. Also present on the occasion were St Cruz MLA Antonio (Tony) Fernandes and others.

Sawant said that in order to decrease the crime rate only police action is not enough, people need to come together which can help to bring down the crime rate. Sawant further said that people should develop good relations with each other.

“Police are there to take action against those who are involved in crime, but at the same time even people should make them (those involved in crimes) understand and bring them back on track,” said Sawant.

Referring to the St Cruz constituency, Sawant said, “There was a time when this constituency (St Cruz) was known for crime. I think most of the crime used to happen in this constituency but now it is not so”.

Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the land for the police outpost was allotted to the Goa police department in 1989 however it took 32 years to bring the outpost building into reality. He thanked Sawant for taking the initiative. The DGP further said the new police outpost will help in overall policing in the area.

“Policing depends on the facilities provided by the government. If we get this kind of support from the government the police can do wonders,” said Meena.

He further said that, “the staff who will be deployed here (St Cruz) please don’t get involved in any activities which is bad, which is against law. We must provide crime-free environment in Goa.”

According to the information, the police outpost strength will be around 12 and it will be headed by a police officer of the rank of police sub-inspector (PSI).

According to the police based on the requirement more police personnel will be deployed at the outpost.