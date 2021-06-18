254 new cases of COVID-19 recorded; 6 more persons succumb

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa recorded 254 fresh COVID-19 cases with the test positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, taking the active COVID-19 cases below 4,000-mark.

This is for the first time in more than two months that the positivity rate has fallen below 10 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, six more COVID-19 patients lost their battle against the virus.

Till date, 2,969 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in the state.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,63,612 of which 3,824 are active cases while 1,56,819 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 235 cases, Vasco – 144 cases, Panaji- 251 cases and Mapusa – 82 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 149 cases, Bicholim – 80 cases, Pernem – 95 cases, Valpoi – 84 cases, Curchorem – 101 cases and Canacona – 117 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 25 cases, Betki – 85 cases, Candolim- 111 cases, Cansarvanem – 32 cases, Colvale – 87 cases, Corlim – 127 cases, Chimbel – 220 cases, Siolim – 86 cases, Porvorim- 134 cases, Mayem – 56 cases, Balli – 67 cases, Cansaulim – 111 cases, Chinchinim – 86 cases, Cortalim – 145 cases, Curtorim – 99 cases, Loutolim – 103 cases, Marcaim – 95 cases, Quepem – 85 cases, Sanguem – 109 cases, Shiroda- 134 cases, Dharbandora – 103 cases, Ponda – 316 cases and Navelim – 70

cases.