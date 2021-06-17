In a while, crocodiles

When a clutch of crocodile eggs was found abandoned and battered at a nest site in South Goa, it was the South Goa Forest Department to the rescue. NT BUZZ brings you all the details on World Crocodile Day

ANNA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

On May 9, the Wildlife Division of the South Goa Forest Department received a strange call – a clutch of unusually large eggs was discovered at a nest site in South Goa. Wildlife rescuers Benhail Antao and Julio Quadros from the South Goa Forest Department under the range forest officer, Prakash Naik immediately sprang into action to investigate this information that was passed on to them by Sajan Naik.

The nest site, they discovered, had been destroyed by animals and the clutch of eggs had not just been raided by animals but also ravaged by ants. Upon careful inspection, they discovered that these were mugger crocodile eggs, out of which, Benhail concluded, nine were salvageable, two showed signs of severe physical damage, one while intact was unfortunately deemed infertile, and the remaining six were destroyed.

“I was reading up about crocodile eggs and it said that if any egg has any external damage they have to be discarded. So, I kept the eggs that were intact on one side and the ones that I thought were damaged in a separate box. And I gave more attention to the good ones,” he says. Benhail was therefore surprised when from the box containing the damaged eggs, one hatched, and a little critter emerged. “It’s so amazing to have these prehistoric creatures still living amongst us. I’m really, really blessed and excited to witness a croc – a prehistoric animal, literally a dinosaur –hatching from an egg,” he says.

Benhail informs us that the sex of the hatchlings depends on the temperature during incubation. Incubation is generally short, lasting 55 to 75 days. Typically, in the wild, about half an hour before hatching the intrepid baby crocodile starts to vocalise a pre-hatching call which not only alerts the adult female but also triggers nearby crocodiles to call from within their eggs. Upon hearing these calls the female walks over to the nest and breaks the hardened mud open with her claws. In opening the nest, the female is inadvertently triggering hatching. The vibrations she causes with her movement and digging are strong signals which cause most eggs to hatch. She picks those eggs which don’t hatch in her jaws and gently crushes the shell assisting the baby crocodile to leave the egg. Once the nest is open, she seizes several visible or calling crocodiles in her jaws and carries them down to the river making several trips to collect the rest. “Those which she misses make their way into the water finding their siblings through the use of contact calls, special vocalisations which keep baby crocodiles together and close to the watchful gaze of their mother who can remain with them for several months,” says Benhail.

But in the absence of the mother and due to the unfortunate destruction of the nest the rescue squad had to provide a suitable environment for the eggs to hatch. And they did so successfully without any fatalities.

Since emerging from the egg, it took the 11 hatchlings a while to settle down and absorb the sunlight. In a few days, they had absorbed their yolk, had their first meal and were fit to go back into the wild. On June 15, when they were taken back to their original place of rescue, Benhail tells us, the hatchlings instinctively sensed freedom. They were eager to venture out on their own and hopefully to an eager mother waiting to hear them call.

The area in South Goa where the clutch of eggs was retrieved is known to be a nesting ground for crocodiles. Human habitation a few metres from the site also reveals a peaceful coexistence between the reptile and local communities. Mugger crocodiles are known to coexist peacefully with people that use the same waterbody, says Benhail. “They grow to be quite big but they are not known to be man-eaters. In fact, in the past, they used to be worshipped by locals. In this village too you see a lot of locals going fishing in the river where crocodiles reside. They live in harmony with each other. The crocodiles don’t harm them and they do not harm the

crocodiles.”

And yet, crocodiles face a multitude of threats to their existence. This includes habitat loss due to human development such as river dredging, building retaining walls, and widening roads along rivers. When this happens, crocodiles are unable to reach the bank to lay their eggs, says Benhail. Environmental factors could also result in habitat destruction, he adds. For example, when Cyclone Tauktae hit, a lot of crocodile nests were washed away along with the river beds. Similarly, a lot of young crocodiles also fall prey to eagles, monitor lizards, owls, large fish, and other predators.

But for the young hatchlings, adventure awaits. They will have to learn how to sustain themselves in their habitat, by feeding on insects, crustaceans, snails, small fish, frogs, and tadpoles and avoiding danger. “These baby crocs need to grow fast and prove that they are the ultimate survivors and top of the food chain in their habitat. It’s not going to be easy out there and I hope that they make it through,” adds Benhail.