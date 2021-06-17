Govt lifts ban on mass recruitment

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has lifted the ban imposed on mass recruitment in government departments, grant-in-aid institutions, autonomous bodies, corporations and public sector undertakings.

The personnel department on May 27, 2021 issued an office memorandum stating that the government has decided to lift the ban imposed on November 22, 2016 and related

instructions.

The ban on recruitments shall stand withdrawn with immediate effect, said the office memorandum.

The significant decision comes ahead of the state assembly polls, which are scheduled for early 2022.

It is pertinent to note here that the BJP government then headed by chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar had imposed the ban on recruitments in government departments, grant-in-aid institutions, autonomous bodies, corporations and PSUs etc vide the office memorandum on November 22, 2016 in view of the implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, in respect of pay and allowances to the employees of the government and government aided institutions.

Later the government headed by Manohar Parrikar had constituted an interdepartmental committee of officers to assess the manpower requirements of departments and corporations.

Another high-powered committee had been formed by the Parrikar government. The panel had been headed by the chief minister for granting approval to fill in the vacancies.

The Sawant government had constituted the Goa Staff Selection Commission for recruiting various posts in government departments, government-aided institutions and autonomous bodies by bringing in new a bill in the state legislative assembly in 2019.

As per the act, the Goa Staff Selection Commission shall be the authority competent to conduct examinations for appointments to such subordinate services/posts.

The Sawant government had also appointed a three-member panel on the commission headed by finance secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

However, in October 2019, the Sawant government scrapped the high-powered committee and the interdepartmental committee of officers, deciding to adopt the previous process for job recruitments.

Later, the government amended the Goa Staff Selection Commission Act and decided to allow recruitments by concerned departments by obtaining permission from the personnel department.