GCCI opposes move on COVID cess on pharmaceutical firms

Panaji

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday spoke out against a possible move by the state government to levy COVID cess on the revenue of pharmaceutical companies, as a proposal relating to the same had been discussed at the last meeting of the GST Council.

Urging the government to drop the idea, the GCCI said that such a cess goes against the objective of ‘ease of doing business’ as well as ‘ease of living’ for residents.

Writing to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, who is GST Council member, against the proposal, GCCI president Manoj Caculo pointed out that the pharmaceutical industry in the state has been probably the only industry to operate at over 90 per cent capacity for the last two years braving the adverse environment brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chugging both lives and livelihoods despite supply chain logistics issues the industry did not hesitate to walk the extra mile by extending whole hearted support in CSR and supporting the government on various counts,” wrote Caculo in the letter.

He added that the recent GST Council meeting in fact reduced the prices of COVID medicines.

“On the consumer side additional cess will add to the cost of medication and increase the common

man’s burden,” Caculo reckoned in the letter.

At the GST meeting on June 12, a proposal by the Sikkim government to impose one per cent COVID cess on the turnover of pharmaceutical units operating in that state came up for discussion.

“It is learnt that Goa government is also contemplating levying similar cess on GST for the pharmaceutical sector,” the GCCI said.

To study the Sikkim government’s proposal, the GST Council constituted a group of ministers panel.

The panel is also expected to study similar proposals likely to be submitted by states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Goa which have large number of pharma units.

The group of ministers is expected to give its recommendations in two weeks.

Caculo in the letter said the GCCI does not support cess on pharma industry.