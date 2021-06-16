Spain fire blank against Sweden

Seville: The chances came and went but neither Spain nor Sweden managed to put any of them in the net. Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match but the Swedes held on for a 0-0 draw on Monday.

Sweden managed only a few chances at La Cartuja Stadium, but they were some of the most dangerous ones.

Alexander Isak, who plays for Spanish club Real Sociedad, had a shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line.

Early in the second half, Marcus Berg was inside the area with the ball coming his way, but he mishit his shot.

Alvaro Morata had Spain’s best chance just a few minutes before Isak but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat.

“Everyone can make mistakes, we all make them,” Spain midfielder Pedri Gonzalez said about Morata, who was booed by part of the Spanish fans. “He works hard for the team and that always shows on the field.”

Morata had already missed some chances and been jeered in Spain’s final warm-up match against Portugal, also a 0-0 draw. Spain pressed until the end on Monday but kept misfiring.

Olsen made a 90th-minute save off a header by substitute Gerard Moreno, and he had already stopped another close-range header by Dani Olmo in the first half.

“The way we earned that point today, the entire team, the way the guys ran in the heat, it wasn’t just me who earned this point,” Olsen said.

“It was an incredible team effort. We didn’t play our best game. It’s not the most well-deserved point we’ve ever taken. But we battled. We showed that we wanted it.”

Spain ended with 75% of possession and had 17 total attempts, with five on target.

Sweden missed the target on its four attempts.

“We played against a rival that decided to defend and tried to create some danger with long balls, and it actually had the chance to win the match,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

“It’s a disappointing draw for us.”

Spain had failed to score in only one of its last 14 group matches at European Championships.

Sweden hadn’t drawn any of its last 17 international matches, since a tie against Spain in qualifying for Euro 2020.

“If you come here and play Spain in 32 degree heat (90 degree F) and think you’re going to outplay them, you’re totally naive,” Sweden coach Janne Andersson said.

“I’m not at all ashamed of this point. If we want to take points from these types of teams, we have to play this way.”