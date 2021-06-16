I will never betray Congress: Digambar

Q: Goa is gearing up for the assembly elections; where do you see yourself now and six months later? Similarly, what is your take on the Congress party?

I had the privilege of becoming the chief minister of Goa because of the confidence bestowed upon me by my party president Sonia Gandhi ji and the support extended to me by the MLAs as well as the party functionaries. I successfully completed my full five-year term by leading a coalition government. Two years back, my party entrusted me with the responsibility of the leader of the Opposition and I am continuing to do my level best for giving justice to this post. I am committed to bring back Congress party to power in Goa and I will work as a dedicated soldier of the party. Congress party has a strong mass base in Goa and we will go all out to win over the trust and confidence of the people.

Q: What is your assessment of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which came to power in Goa in 2017? Do you think its development card would help it retain power?

The Bharatiya Janata Party promised 50,000 jobs to the Goan youth before coming to power in 2012. It has not given jobs to even 5,000 people in the last nine years. There have been no advertisements pertaining to government jobs since 2017. The failed policies of the successive BJP governments have also resulted in youth not getting jobs in private sectors. The BJP government has destroyed the nature in order to convert Goa into a coal hub by forcing the three linear projects against the wishes and sentiments of the people of the state. Development cannot happen at the cost of destruction of nature and environment. All other projects proposed by the BJP government such as Naushi Marina project and the Indian Institute of Technology campus at Shel Melauli were to be implemented by destroying the cultivable farmlands. This government has pushed the marginalised sector into a major debt trap. It has failed to address issues of local taxi operators, farmers, etc. There is rise in crime and drug trade in Goa. The BJP has also failed to restart mining operations and give a boost to the tourism industry. There is anger in the minds of the people about the collapse of administration under the BJP rule. There are issues related to consistent price rise, destruction of environment, mismanagement and erroneous handling of coronavirus pandemic and above all, the collapse of the economy, which has pushed Goa into bankruptcy.

Q: How do you rate your performance as the Opposition leader, and of your party as the principal Opposition party?

When I took over the responsibility of the leader of the Opposition, I had before me Jack Sequeira and Kashinath Jalmi as idols. The role of the Opposition leader is actually directly linked to becoming the voice of the people. I have performed my role in an aggressive manner. I have been successful in compelling the government to fulfil the commitments and assurances given to me in the state legislative assembly. I have also raised issues pertaining to our lifeline Mhadei, COVID-19 management and environment in the assembly and outside. The BJP government has always adopted adamant approach and initially rejected the suggestions of the Opposition. I want to place on record that the directionless BJP government eventually had to accept the suggestions made by the Opposition. My party is consistently raising the voice against the misdeeds of the government. We protested at various places in Goa under Mhadei Jagor as well as in Hubballi at the South Western Railway headquarters. We had also staged protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the Mhadei issue.

Q: What is your take on the stories making rounds about leadership change in Congress party in Goa? What is your equation with Girish Chodankar? Would you be interested in replacing him?

I will never betray the party, which gave me an opportunity to become the chief minister of Goa. I am focusing on working positively and don’t pay attention to rumours as well as planted stories. I have no problem with any leader. I share a good relation with Girish. In the interest of the party, it is important to work together and collectively. There may be differences of opinion, which I too have with my party president and some others. However, these differences are resolved by discussions and deliberations. The leadership issue is decided by the party high command, and we all are bound to accept the decision of our top leaders. It is important to keep party’s interest above all.

Q: What will be your strategy with respect to alliances as also nominating candidates based only on ‘winability’ factor, thus setting aside party loyalty and risking defections later?

The decisions on giving party tickets are taken by the party’s high command in a consultative process with the local leadership. I am confident that our top leaders will conduct a survey to analyse the ground reality before giving the tickets. The same principle will be applied for getting into an alliance with other political parties. I have no power to decide on the same. Right now we are told to focus on all 40 constituencies in Goa, and our party is already on the job of strengthening its organisation at the grassroots level.

Q: What are the core issues, which you will take to the people during the electioneering for the 2022 polls?

We are going to give a firm commitment to the people of Goa that our government will not force or impose any decision on them against their wishes, aspirations, sentiments and emotions. Even in the past, the Congress government had changed its earlier decision and scrapped the special economic zone proposal. We had also bowed down to the demand of the people and cancelled the regional plan. Our government will work in consultation with the people, and by taking each and every stakeholder into confidence to protect the identity of Goa. We will focus on providing employment to the youth, reviving economy, boosting tourism sector with a visionary planning, preparing an action plan for academics to ensure bright career for students, and finally, protecting the nature, environment and wildlife of the state. In fact, COVID-19 has shown all of us the importance of oxygen. In a way, it is a direct message to mankind to protect the environment.