Cut in syllabus of Class X, Class XII yet again

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday informed that the syllabus of Class X and Class XII will be curtailed for the academic year 2021-22 in view of seriousness of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, postponement of the exams and the assembly elections early next year.

The curtailed syllabus, which was implemented during the last academic year for Class X and Class XII, will now be applied for the new academic year too.

A circular to this effect issued by the Goa board.

Last year, the Academic Council of the Goa Board had decided to follow the modalities adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education for curtailing the syllabus of all subjects for these classes. The Goa board had last year also mentioned that this 28 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in syllabus would be one-time measure for the academic year 2020-21.

However, this year too, the said curtailment will be followed.