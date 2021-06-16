‘COVID second wave disrupted industrial production in state’

Panaji: The Confederation of Indian Industry-Goa said on Tuesday that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on industrial production in the state although the lockdown this time has been less stringent than last year.

The industry body said that production was disrupted among the medium and small manufacturing companies, shipbuilding yards, food and fabrication units due to shutdowns ranging from 15 to seven days at the peak of the infection.

“Many local manufacturing units took a voluntary shutdown or worked with lesser staff due to fear of contacting coronavirus. The local shipbuilding industry that uses industrial gas came to a standstill as gas was diverted for production of medical oxygen. Food units in the state also faced disruption due to lack of demand,” CII-Goa chairman Atul Jadhav explained.

He, however, added that continuous process industries in the state such as MRF, Zuari Chemicals as well as pharmaceutical companies did not undergo shutdown and remained operational during the second wave peak.

In the absence of official data on the matter, the CII-Goa chairman’s statement throws some light on whether the second wave affected industrial production in the state.

According to CII-Goa, Goan industry this time was better prepared to handle the pandemic. Consequently the industry faced fewer coronavirus positive cases compared to the first wave of the pandemic.

“It was easier for Goan industry to adapt to masking, sanitising, social distancing this time as they had experience. The curfew restrictions also did not apply to the industry. However, despite that it was difficult for the industry to remain unaffected by the impact of the COVID second wave,” Jadhav maintained.

He said that currently industrial units are facing the problem of steep increase in the price of raw material.

“Steel price has shot up like anything. It is affecting the revival of fabrication units,” he said.

At the all-India level the automobile industry, construction and consumer goods were sectors that suffered the most as manufacturing activities in these industries came to near standstill during COVID-19 second wave.

Other industries that took a hit were machinery equipment, chemical products, metals, textiles, etc.