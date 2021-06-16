GSPCB gets tough on waste water mismanagement

Industrial units, housing societies asked to use services of only empanelled vendors for installation, operation and maintenance of plants

Panaji: Toughening its stance on poorly functioning effluent treatment plants and sewage treatment plants in the state, the Goa State Pollution Board has asked all industrial units and housing societies to use the services of only empanelled vendors who are registered with the board.

The GSPCB at the 147th board meeting empanelled 15 ETP and STP vendors who fulfil the conditions for empanelment and will be now responsible for installation, operation and maintenance of all STPs and ETPs.

The empanelled agency will have to ensure that the ETP/STP is operated in a manner that treated water meets the standards prescribed by the board relevant to the respective industry, the GSPCB said.

The vendor list has names of primarily Goan companies with local offices. Vendors have been asked to deploy trained staff for operation of the plant.

The GSPCB warned that it will withdraw empanelment if the company does not comply with standards.

With local industry and housing complexes in the state mostly using the services of outside ETP and STP companies it was found that a majority of the treatment plants were non-functioning as the companies did not provide ‘after-sale’ service or maintenance.

Of the total 708 industrial units requiring ETPs in the state, only 209 were found to be with functional plants, a GSPCB study has revealed.

In the case of residential complexes, the STPs were non-functioning due to faulty design or lack of maintenance.

Subsequently the GSPCB constituted an expert committee to suggest measures for efficient functioning of the plants.

The committee studied existing systems and framed guidelines for scientific execution and maintenance of the STPs/ETPs with the aim of bringing them under the legal framework of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974.

The committee suggested empanelment of service providers; accordingly 15 agencies have now been on the empanelled list of the pollution board. The board has three categories of empanelled companies depending on their treatment capacity. A small vendor is with capacity up to 10 kilo litre per day (KLD), medium 10-25 KLD and large above 25 KLD.

Lack of treatment of liquid waste is the major source of water pollution in the state with the Sewerage and Infrastructural Development Corporation of Goa Ltd estimating 62 per cent deficit in treatment of waste water in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal.