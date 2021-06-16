Dinesh coming to Goa to galvanise Congress

Congress’ Goa desk in-charge to arrive tomorrow on 4-day visit

Panaji/Margao: Senior Karnataka Congress leader and AICC secretary in-charge of Goa desk Dinesh Gundu Rao will arrive in Goa on June 17 (Thursday) on a four-day visit during which he will hold a series of meetings with Congress MLAs, senior leaders and party block committees.

Rao will hold discussions with local leaders on the change in local leadership, and is likely to carry out a ‘major reshuffle’ in its organisational structure ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Goa.

“The 4 day visit of @INCIndia Goa Desk Incharge @dineshgrao Ji will commence on 17th June 2021. He will attend Commemoration of 75th year of #GoaRevolutionDay by @INCGoa & will visit various Congress Blocks across the State to mobilise & rejuvenate Party Functionaries (sic),” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar tweeted.

On Tuesday, Rao addressed a virtual meeting of leaders of party’s frontal organisations, calling on them to play a key role in strengthening the Congress.

Speaking during the virtual meeting, Rao said the party has a good base in the state and that it is now the responsibility of the frontal organisations to reach out to the people and spread the party ideology.

“All the heads of the frontal organisations must ensure that the Congress is strengthened in every constituency,” he instructed. Rao also directed the frontal organisations – Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, Goa Pradesh Youth Congress, NSUI-Goa and Seva Dal – to reach out to their respective communities and keep a watch on government’s misdeeds.

He asked the Mahila Congress leaders to connect with women and address issues concerning them such as rise in prices of LPG cylinders, atrocities against women and failure of the BJP government to give timely aid to widows and senior citizens.

The Youth Congress leaders, on the other hand, were asked to continue with their work in helping COVID patients with oxygen and other medical support.

Rao exhorted the leaders to keep a close watch on the misdeeds of the BJP government and raise their voice against illegalities.

Speaking to the NSUI team, Rao urged it to take up the hardships faced by students. The team was directed to highlight the failure of the government in coming out with a proper academic plan.

The Seva Dal leaders were advised to ensure that every possible help is provided to the needy.

The frontal organisation heads were also asked to play a key role to ensure that the Congress wins people’s trust and confidence.

Rao directed them to tour assembly constituencies.

He also instructed the organisations to complete reorganisation of its block committees by July 15, emphasising on strengthening the social media team.

GPCC president Girish Chodankar, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat, co-ordination committee chairman Ramakant Khalap, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress president Beena Naik, Goa Pradesh Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar, Seva Dal chief Shankar Kirlaparkar, NSUI-Goa president Naushad Chaudhary and GPCC vice-president (organisation) M K Shaikh attended the meeting

They shared their views and suggestions on how to fight the 2022 assembly polls.