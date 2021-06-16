Chirag expels 5 rebel MPs

New Delhi: The two LJP factions headed by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras moved swiftly on Tuesday to take control of the party as a national executive meeting of the organisation expelled five MPs while the Paras-led group removed Paswan as its president.

In his first reaction after his paternal uncle Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha with the support of the five MPs, Paswan likened the organisation to a mother who should not be “betrayed”.

He also shared on Twitter a letter he had written to him on March 29 that highlighted Paras’ alleged indifference to the party’s agenda and conduct against its interests, and had urged him to fulfil his responsibilities to it and their family following the death of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

With the Paswan family and the party controlled by it now split down the middle only eight months after the death of Chirag Paswan’s father, the two warring groups are now rallying the members of its organisation to their cause as both factions claim to represent the Lok Janshakti Party.

While five of its six Lok Sabha MPs have sided with Paras, the group headed by Chirag Paswan called a virtual meeting of the party’s national executive in which 41 of 76 members were present, its Bihar unit working president Raju Tiwari said.

It was unanimously decided to expel the five MPs from the LJP for their “anti-party” activities, he told reporters.It was a hurriedly called meeting, Tiwari said, claiming that many other members also extended their support to the decision and expressed faith in Chirag Paswan’s leadership.

The group led by his paternal uncle claimed that a decision to remove Chirag Paswan, MP from Jamui, as party president was taken in an emergency meeting of the national executive in line with the principal of “one man, one post”.

It was not shared as to how many members attended the meeting.

Paras, however, termed as “laughable” the decision of the national executive meeting headed by Chirag Paswan to expel him and four other MPs from the party after the Lok Sabha speaker recognised him as its leader in the House.