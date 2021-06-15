Miguel Braganza

While almost everyone is familiar with ‘pole dancing’, I recently discovered that very few in Goa know about ‘pole planting’.

You might have seen – but not registered – huge trees that have emerged from support poles like the Indian tulip or bhenddi tree (Thespesia populnea) used to stake coconut trees on windy seashores. This tree is related to the ladyfinger or bhenddo plant and the hibiscus in the family Malvaceae. It produces good quality timber used for making furniture.

Knowing this from childhood, I wondered why Fr Santano Carvalho had planted so many bhenddi trees in the Socorro Church compound just outside the office window. It was only when he requested me to check on the mango grafts planted by Andrew D’Souza and the Rotary Club of Porvorim, that I discovered that the bhenddi trees were actually the stakes put for supporting the mango grafts. The poles had grown into ‘instant trees’ and stunted the mango grafts!

On June 1, we discussed the importance of tree architecture for a balanced canopy, especially in stormy weather. This point was literally driven home by the cyclone Tauktae that knocked down trees for a full count of ten with a killer blow. Not just trees, it was ‘lights out’ for the people between two and ten days thereafter. Fortunately, some of the trees still have part of their root system connected in the ground while other trees are amenable to ‘pole planting’, even the entire stumps.

A ‘pole tree’ is the trunk or branch of a tree, normally between two and five metres long, which roots and sprouts to give an instant tree when planted in the ground. The planting of a pole instead of a seedling has the advantage that it is less likely to be damaged by browsing animals. The foliage is well beyond the reach of goats and sheep. If a taller pole is used even cattle cannot reach the leaves. In grazing lands, the trunk has to be protected from cattle that often rub their sides against it when feeling itchy. A strand of barbed wire spiralled around the trunk or some thorny branch tied to it serves the purpose of discouraging cattle damage. The Government of New Zealand has

guidelines. [https://www.trc.govt.nz/poleswhyplant.pdf]

In pole planting, the cut stems are planted in the ground up to the depth of the groundwater to grow an instant shrub or tree. All kinds of ‘strangler figs’ of the Ficus species like the banyan tree, peepul, roomad, Ficus benjamina, nunurki, and Indian rubber tree, the peltophorum and the gulmohur, the amaddo or hog plum, the glyricida and the mulberry can be grown into pole trees. Three books on trees in Goa are now available for free online. In the colder regions, poplars, cottonwood and willows can be planted by pole planting. It is important to remove most branches, keeping only those on the tip of poles. Make sure to keep the collar intact because it will root from here. Pick a branch of a fallen tree and make your own ‘instant tree’!