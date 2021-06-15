State sees 253 new COVID-19 cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Even as Goa witnessed a significant drop in daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, the positivity rate continued to remain on a higher side.

A total of 253 new cases have been registered with the positivity rate of 14.92 per cent. On Monday, only 1,695 samples were drawn for testing.

It is learnt that only the primary contacts of the positive patients are coming forward for testing, and there is no much stressed put by the health department in tracing and testing the secondary contacts of the infected persons.

Fortunately, the state reported daily deaths in single digit yet again in the last four days.

Nine patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,937.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,62,721, of which 4,406 are active COVID-19 cases while 1,55,378 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 313 cases, Vasco – 130 cases, Panaji- 227 cases and Mapusa – 106 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 180 cases, Bicholim – 77 cases, Pernem – 145 cases, Valpoi – 96 cases, Curchorem – 102 cases and Canacona – 92 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 32 cases, Betki – 99 cases, Candolim- 126 cases, Cansarvanem – 32 cases, Colvale – 76 cases, Corlim – 130 cases, Chimbel – 259 cases, Siolim – 89 cases, Porvorim- 126 cases, Mayem – 45 cases, Balli – 98 cases, Cansaulim – 134 cases, Chinchinim – 102 cases, Cortalim – 185 cases, Curtorim – 111 cases, Loutolim – 124 cases, Marcaim – 122 cases, Quepem – 142 cases, Sanguem – 118 cases, Shiroda- 150 cases, Dharbandora – 105 cases, Ponda – 427 cases and Navelim – 105 cases.