Petitions on COVID management: HC adjourns hearing to June 17

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa, on Monday adjourned the hearing in the petitions related to COVID management in Goa to June 17, 2021, at the request of the Advocate General, who pointed out that charts have been furnished to his office only on Sunday.

The Advocate General submitted before the High Court that it will be better if he can obtain instructions in relation to the suggestions that have been set out in the charts.

The High Court had directed all the petitioners to coordinate themselves to prepare a chart of the issues which the court needs to intervene.

The High Court had directed the petitioners to submit a chart in co-ordination with the government lawyers only on pending issues requiring judicial intervention.

Several petitions were filed in mid-May when daily death toll in the state was at its peak alleging mismanagement of COVID pandemic in the state.

The High Court had directed the state government to make COVID negative certificate issued 72-hours prior to travel mandatory for those coming to Goa from other states from May 10. The restriction was however not applicable to those bringing essential commodities to the state.

The High Court had during an earlier hearing had observed, “There is sufficient medical literature about the virulent nature of the new strain and how the same is spreading. The State Government of its own should have imposed these minimum restrictions in the public interest. As observed earlier, the State could have and still can come out with a suitable protocol to mitigate the issue of supplies of essential goods and services. Such minimum restrictions which several states have also adopted are called if the epidemic is to be contained.”

“Therefore, by way of an interim order, we direct the State Administration to ensure that no persons are permitted entry into the State unless they possess a negativity certificate obtained within 72 hours from the time they seek entry into the State. This will not prevent the State Government from formulating a protocol to deal with the issues of essential supplies and the procedure for entry of the persons involved in essential supplies. This Protocol should however provide necessary safeguards to ensure that such persons are not COVID positive at the time of entry into the State,” the High Court added.