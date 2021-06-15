Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in state today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Extremely heavy rain likely to continue lashing Goa for another day as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not withdraw the red alert issued for the entire state.

Goa, with the rest of the Konkan coast, has been placed under the ‘red’ category storm warning alert for second day – Tuesday by the weather department.

The state is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday.

In last 24 hours, Old Goa recorded highest rainfall of 130 mm followed by Pernem 117 mm, Panaji 98 mm, Mapusa 91 mm, Valpoi 88.5 mm, Canacona 73.5 mm and Mormugao 40.5 mm.

The IMD attributed enhanced rainfall activity over the state to low pressure area over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood and the off shore trough at mean sea level from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast including a trough running from East-central Arabian Sea to south Konkan at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places on June 15. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 – 204.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours) is very likely with scattered distribution over the state on June 16,” the IMD said in its forecast.